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Alachua

One patient extricated from semi after Alachua rollover crash

By Jennifer Cabrera,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V0p6W_1GocO2w300
All photos courtesy of Alachua County Fire Rescue

Staff report

ALACHUA, Fla. – One patient was transported to a hospital this morning after being extricated from a semi that rolled over in Alachua.


At about 9:30 a.m. on November 5, units from Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a reported vehicle accident with extrication in the 15800 block of NW 140 Street in Alachua. Upon arrival, crews found a semi on its side with the driver pinned inside. Crews from ACFR Station 21 and Station 25 and ACFR’s Heavy Rescue went to work to free the driver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t9Dhq_1GocO2w300


Medical aid was rendered to the driver while crews were working to extricate him using hydraulic tools and rams. The extrication was challenging because the vehicle was on its side and had extensive damage, but the driver was removed within 30 minutes and transported to Shands UF for evaluation.

ACFR would like to remind drivers to slow down and always use your seat belt.

The post One patient extricated from semi after Alachua rollover crash appeared first on Alachua Chronicle.

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