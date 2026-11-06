Bryan Bielanski will be live at The Bull & University Club’s Bobo-a-Gogo on November 23

Press release from Bryan Bielanski

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – North Carolina singer-songwriter Bryan Bielanski is coming back to Gainesville! Bryan Bielanski is on tour promoting his brand-new album, “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time 5,” and performing on November 23, 2026 at The Bull (4:00 p.m.) and University Club’s Bobo-a-Gogo (9:00 p.m.).

“There’s Nobody Like Bryan Bielanski!”

This nomad singer-songwriter has entertained audiences all over the world with his catchy songs and relentless touring. Bryan Bielanski is inspired by rock and folk music with his own unique style that makes him sound instantly familiar yet excitingly fresh at the same time. Bryan Bielanski has performed over 2600 shows (including 311 shows performed in 2025 alone) in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, California, China, Colorado, Connecticut, Costa Rica, Croatia, Czech Republic, Delaware, Denmark, District of Columbia, Finland, Florida, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hawaii, Hungary, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Italy, Kansas, Kentucky, Latvia, Louisiana, Luxembourg, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mexico, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Netherlands, Nevada, New Brunswick, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nova Scotia, Ohio, Oklahoma, Ontario, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Poland, Portugal, Prince Edward Island, Quebec, Rhode Island, Russia, Slovenia, South Carolina, South Dakota, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Tennessee, Texas, Thailand, United Kingdom, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

One listen to his music, and you will see why concert-goers and music critics worldwide agree that Bryan Bielanski lives up to his album name: “Bryan’s Super Happy Fun Time”!

If you want to find out more about Bryan Bielanski, his music, and his tour schedule, you can check out his official website at https://bryanssuperhappyfuntime.com

The post Bryan Bielanski will be live at The Bull & University Club’s Bobo-a-Gogo on November 23 appeared first on Alachua Chronicle.