HCA Florida North Florida Hospital ranked No. 2 in Florida for surgical care by Healthgrades

Press release from HCA Florida North Florida Hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – HCA Florida North Florida Hospital announced today that it has earned top state and national honors for clinical quality from Healthgrades, the No. 1 online resource Americans use to find a doctor or hospital.

Among the hospital’s 2027 recognitions are 11 Specialty Excellence Awards, reflecting performance in cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, joint replacement, spine surgery, stroke care, pulmonary care, vascular surgery, gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal surgery, critical care, and surgical care. The hospital also received five-star ratings in 15 inpatient conditions and procedures.

“These Healthgrades recognitions reflect the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and colleagues to delivering high-quality care for the patients and families who count on us,” said Gabe Bullaro, chief executive officer of HCA Florida North Florida Hospital. “We are proud of our teams for their commitment to patient safety and clinical excellence, and we will continue working every day to provide our North Central Florida community with the exceptional care it deserves.”

HCA Florida North Florida Hospital earned these 2027 state rankings:

No. 2 in Florida for surgical care

No. 3 in Florida for vascular surgery

No. 3 in Florida for joint replacement

No. 4 in Florida for orthopedic surgery

The hospital also received five national America’s Best specialty distinctions:

America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care — six years in a row (2022–2027)

America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Vascular Surgery — eight years in a row (2020–2027)

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery — eight years in a row (2020–2027)

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement — six years in a row (2022–2027)

America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery — seven years in a row (2021–2027)

Additional national distinctions include placement among the top 5% of hospitals for surgical care, overall orthopedic services, joint replacement, and vascular surgery. The hospital was also recognized among the top 10% nationwide for stroke treatment, pulmonary services, gastrointestinal surgery, and critical care, and among the top 15% for cardiac surgery.

For outpatient care, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital earned the 2027 Outpatient Joint Replacement Excellence Award, placing it among the top 15% nationwide for outpatient joint replacement, and a five-star rating for outpatient total hip replacement. The hospital also received the 2027 Emergency Hospitalization Excellence Award and was named among the top 10% nationwide for emergency hospitalization excellence.

These achievements are based on patient outcomes. Unlike rankings based on surveys or reputation, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance using objective clinical outcomes — risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates — across more than 30 common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide.

Healthgrades’ 2027 analysis revealed that if all hospitals performed at the level of five-star-rated facilities during the 2023–2025 study period, 227,229 lives could have been saved and 158,138 complications could have been avoided.*

“Finding a hospital that excels in a given procedure or treatment can transform a patient’s health trajectory,” said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades. “We’re proud to recognize HCA Florida North Florida Hospital for its top-tier performance in specialty care, and commend its team for delivering exceptional patient outcomes when it matters most.”

Patients and community members can visit Healthgrades’ Specialty Excellence Patient Advocate Center to learn more about how Healthgrades identifies top-performing hospitals for specialty care. To learn more about care at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital, visit the hospital’s website.

*Statistical averages based on Healthgrades’ analysis of MedPAR data for years 2023 through 2025 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. See the complete2027 Specialty Excellence Awards and Ratings Methodology.

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