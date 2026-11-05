Florida Commission on Ethics dismisses complaint against Property Appraiser Ayesha Solomon

Photo from Alachua County Property Appraiser website

BY JENNIFER CABRERA

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Commission on Ethics dismissed an ethics complaint alleging that Alachua County Property Appraiser Ayesha Solomon allowed a company to use her name and image in their marketing materials.



The complaint stated that TrueRoll, which provides property tax workflow software, lists case studies on its website, including one featuring Alachua County. The case study includes a quote attributed to Solomon: “We now use TrueRoll not only to identify ineligible and unclaimed exemptions but also to instantly vet every new application we receive. This end-to-end approach helps us protect taxpayer dollars while making it easier for qualified residents to get the benefits they deserve. It’s a modern, data-driven way to ensure fairness, accuracy, and trust in the homestead process across Alachua County.”

The case study also includes a photo of Solomon with a description of how the software has helped her office, along with links pointing the reader to TrueRoll’s sales team.

Image found on TrueRoll’s “Customer Success” page

The complaint states that Solomon “has permitted her name, official title, photograph, and the official county seal/logo to be weaponized as commercial marketing assets for TrueRoll Inc., a private, for-profit technology vendor… The vendor uses [Solomon’s] face to build commercial credibility, while [Solomon] lends her physical likeness to a private entity to assist them in selling software to other government jurisdictions.”

The complaint alleges that this violates Florida statutes and regulations that prohibit public officials from using their official position to benefit themselves or others, require disclosures of conflicts of interest, and prohibit the misuse of County intellectual property.

At the October 23 meeting, the Commission voted to dismiss the complaint for lack of legal sufficiency because the complaint was filed by Linda Green of Libertyville, Illinois, who has no personal knowledge that Solomon authorized the use of her picture and the County logo/seal.

Florida Commission on Ethics Chair Jeremy Rodgers wrote in the order dismissing the complaint, “While it appears [Solomon] directly provided a quote for the vendor to use on its website, as the quote seems appropriate only for that purpose, it is unclear whether she similarly authorized the use of her likeness and the County logo/seal, as opposed to the vendor finding such images and using them on its own.”

Rodgers goes on to write, “This is not an instance where [Solomon] was using her position to endorse a private product unconnected with her public duties, but, instead, she was simply commenting on a product relevant to her Office and indicating how it has been used. In essence, the conduct alleged here is not dissimilar to a public officer writing a letter of reference, which the Commission has found is part of the normal course of a public officer’s duties… Because there is no indication of such an improper benefit here, such as an indication that the vendor provided [Solomon] with private compensation or a quid pro quo in exchange for her quote, there is not a legally sufficient basis to investigate.”

Regarding allegations of a conflict of interest, Rodgers wrote that the complaint “fails to indicate [that Solomon] had a personal employment or contractual relationship with the vendor in question, as would be needed to violate the statute.”

The complaint was dismissed for lack of legal sufficiency.

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