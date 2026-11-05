UPDATED: 15-year-old charged as an adult in terrorism case

Staff report

Updated on November 6 with new information.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Jude Alexander Sleeper, 15, a Buchholz High School student, has been charged as an adult with constructing a destructive device for the purpose of affecting government policy after receiving training from a designated foreign terrorist organization; he was also charged with becoming a member of a designated foreign terrorist organization.

NEW: On Friday, October 23, an Emergency Disclosure Request was served on Google requesting subscriber information for an email address; the IP address was linked to Sleeper’s address in Gainesville. On the same date, an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) Detective and an FBI Special Agent responded to Sleeper’s home and engaged in a consensual conversation with Sleeper and his father. Sleeper reportedly identified the email address as his, and the Special Agent and Detective learned that Sleeper was actively engaging with individuals he believed to be ISIS (Islamic State) members and/or supporters. Sleeper reportedly used a raised index finger, a known symbol used by ISIS, as his profile picture on his contact card.



NEW: Sleeper reportedly said he had asked these individuals for guidance with drones and explosives, including a substance known as TATP; he reportedly said he wanted to use a drone carrying explosives to attack an indoor location because a large number of people would be inside the structure. Sleeper reportedly said he had not chosen a specific location for the attack. He said he’d had conversations with ISIS members and/or supporters on his cell phone and computer, and with consent from Sleeper’s father, the detective reviewed Sleeper’s phone.

NEW: The phone reportedly contained manuals and/or instructions for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and ISIS-related propaganda. Sleeper’s recent search history reportedly included searches on e-commerce sites for PVC pipes, brass pipes, pipe fittings, kitchen timers, and containers, along with various chemicals and compounds.

NEW: On Monday, October 26, the Detective and Special Agent returned to Sleeper’s home, where Sleeper’s parents said he had access to a computer in a common area of the home but did not have his own computer.

NEW: Two jars were reportedly found in Sleeper’s bedroom, and Sleeper reportedly explained they were “acetone and peroxide,” which he was trying to use to make “TATP” (triacetone triperoxide), a dangerous and unstable explosive that can detonate unexpectedly.

NEW: After law enforcement at the house spoke to explosives experts, the house was immediately evacuated, and the ASO Bomb Team responded to remove the substance, which could be considered a precursor to a Home-Made Explosive (HME), depending on its chemical makeup.

NEW: A search warrant was obtained for the Sleepers’ home, and the Bomb Team reportedly recovered two potentially explosive items: one was a complete destructive device with a fuse, and the other was a mixture of acetone and peroxide.

The case was first made public on October 27, when ASO released information about a joint investigation with the FBI into credible intelligence that Sleeper, a Buchholz High School student, was having conversations with members and supporters of ISIS on social media platforms, and Sleeper reportedly was asking the unidentified persons for guidance on how to build drones and explosives to attack people in an indoor location.

NEW: With the cooperation of Alachua County Public Schools (ACPS) security personnel, the detective reviewed Sleeper’s cloud-based account activity on ACPS networks and found searches for keywords such as TATP, peroxide, acetone, drone, bomb, kill, ISIS, courthouse, terror, and terrorist.

NEW: A document found in Sleeper’s cloud-based account included a written paragraph titled, “Succeeding is to be free.” Part of the document said, “The only way to defeat the government in question is to organize protests and take political action. With all this said, I, Jude Sleeper, hereby declare war on the City of Gainesville, Florida. I also am seceding from the City of Gainesville, the United States of America…”

Sleeper has been formally charged with making a destructive device, engaging in terrorist activity with the purpose of affecting the conduct of government, using military-type training provided by a terrorist organization, and joining a terrorist organization.

In his order transferring the case to adult prosecution, Judge Robert Groeb ordered Sleeper held without bail on the charge of engaging in terrorist activity and set bail at $100,000 for each of the three other counts.

Articles about arrests are based on reports from law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are taken from the arrest report and/or court records and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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