NextGen Changemakers turn $10,000 into $40,000 in community grants

Press release from the Community Foundation of North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – What began as an opportunity for 10 emerging community leaders to learn about philanthropy turned into an extraordinary moment of generosity as the Community Foundation of North Central Florida’s NextGen Changemakers Program celebrated the conclusion of its latest cohort with $40,000 in grants to three local nonprofit organizations.

The 10 participants completed the program in October through a unique grantmaking experience, exploring how best to invest $10,000 to address community needs.

Throughout the program, participants explored three focus areas: rural communities, seniors, and arts and culture. They met with local nonprofit organizations, learned about the challenges and opportunities facing the region, and worked together to develop thoughtful funding recommendations.

Their experience culminated in a presentation to local philanthropists, who listened as the cohort shared its grantmaking recommendations and the reasoning behind its proposed investments.

What happened next took the participants by surprise.

Inspired by the presentations and the organizations selected, two philanthropists committed an additional $10,000 to each of the three nonprofits, contributing a combined $30,000. Together with the Community Foundation’s original $10,000 grantmaking commitment, the gifts increased the cohort’s total community investment to $40,000, four times the amount participants initially set out to award.

The grants were awarded as follows:

$20,000 to Heartwood Soundstage

$10,000 to Never Alone Foundation

$10,000 to The Children’s Table

The unexpected generosity provided a powerful real-world lesson in the impact of philanthropy and demonstrated how community members can come together to multiply their investments in local organizations.

“This is exactly what NextGen Changemakers is all about, helping emerging leaders understand the needs of our community and discover the difference they can make through thoughtful, intentional philanthropy. To see the philanthropists embrace the cohort’s recommendations and multiply their impact was an incredible moment for everyone involved,” said Barzella Papa, President and CEO of the Community Foundation or North Central Florida.

Beyond the financial investment, the experience gave participants an opportunity to engage directly with nonprofit leaders, evaluate community needs, collaborate with their peers, and practice the responsibility that comes with making charitable funding decisions.

The NextGen Changemakers Program is designed to inspire and equip the next generation of philanthropists by connecting participants with the nonprofit sector and providing firsthand experience in community-focused giving.

The program’s latest cohort demonstrated that philanthropy is about more than writing a check. It is about listening, learning, building relationships, and bringing people together to create meaningful change.

With $40,000 invested in local nonprofits and 10 newly empowered changemakers, this year’s program leaves a lasting impact on both its participants and our community.

The post NextGen Changemakers turn $10,000 into $40,000 in community grants appeared first on Alachua Chronicle.