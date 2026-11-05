Man arrested for pointing gun at juvenile at convenience store

Staff report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Christian Morgan Collier, 32, was arrested on a warrant for allegedly pointing a gun at a juvenile at the Wawa on Archer Road on November 1; the juvenile said he didn’t know Collier, who reportedly accused the juvenile of stealing his vehicle.

A Gainesville Police Department officer reported that at about 4:30 a.m. on November 1, the 15-year-old victim was sitting at a table at Wawa (2373 SW Archer Road) when Collier walked up and accused the victim of stealing his vehicle. Collier allegedly said he would beat up the victim, who said he tried to explain that he was a juvenile and did not steal Collier’s vehicle. Collier allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband, pulled back the slide, and said, “I don’t have to do this,” causing the victim to fear that he would be shot. The officer reported that Collier and the victim were strangers.

The incident was reportedly captured on store surveillance video.

Collier, who told Justice Support Services he has been in Alachua County for four months, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has one Florida misdemeanor conviction (non-violent) and an unspecified criminal history in Virginia. Judge Meshon Rawls set bail at $250,000.

Articles about arrests are based on reports from law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are taken from the arrest report and/or court records and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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