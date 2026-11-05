FY26 4th-quarter roads update: 50 projects completed, totaling $56.9M

Press release from Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County continues to deliver on the County Commission’s historic $250 million investment in the 10-year Transportation Capital Improvement Program (TCIP).

Since voters approved the Wild Spaces & Public Places surtax, 50 transportation projects, totaling $56.9 million, have been completed. This represents improvements to over 120 lane-miles of roadway and nine crosswalk/signal projects.

Projects completed in the 4th quarter include:

Northwest 202nd Street ($2.8M)

Fort Clarke Boulevard ($2M)

Southwest 122nd Street ($1.8M)

Southwest 20th Avenue sidewalk ($1.7M)

County Road 235 / Newberry Lane roundabout ($1.5M)

Northwest 39th Avenue ($688)

Northwest 128th Road ($110K)

Hammock Oaks Subdivision ($80K)

View all completed projects.

Projects Under Construction

There are five transportation projects totaling $11.7 million currently under construction.

Projects under construction include:

Northwest 122nd Street ($4.5M)

Two segments of Northeast County Road 1471 ($5M)

Northwest 110th Avenue ($2M)

County Road 231 ($268K)

View all construction projects.

Pre-Construction Projects

There are 34 projects totaling $57.6 million in the pre-construction phase, including 10 projects added in the 4th quarter.

Projects in the pre-construction phase include:

Three segments of County Road 235 ($11M)

Northeast County Road 234 ($3.7M)

Holden Park Road ($3.4M)

Northwest 98th Street ($3.1M)

Kincaid Loop Trail ($3.1M)

Northwest 39th Avenue ($2.9M)

Kincaid Loop roads ($2.5M)

Northwest 83rd Street ($2.3M)

View all pre-construction projects.

For more information, visit the County’s Transportation Capital Improvement Program webpage.

View the County’s latest progress report for pothole repairs and visit the Pothole Portal.

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