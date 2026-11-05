DHS Task Force investigation leads to multi-defendant indictment for gold bar scheme to defraud elderly victims

Gurpinder Singh

Staff report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gurpinder Singh, 20; Yashdeep Singh, 20; Kuljeet Singh, 22; Navjeet Singh, 25; Akashdeep Singh, 25; Harshdeep Kaur, 24; and Manpreet Singh, 26, all of California; Sierra Stites, 35, and Carissa Snow, 37, both of Deland, Florida; and Reese Lightner, 39, of Pennsylvania have been indicted in federal court for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced the charges.

Gurpinder Singh was arrested in Gainesville

Gurpinder Singh was arrested in Gainesville on June 1, 2026. On May 22, a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) detective was contacted by agents from the FBI and IRS after they identified an elderly woman who had been targeted by a scam. The victim told these agents that she had received an email that looked like it was from Amazon, indicating that there was a problem with her Campus USA account. She called the phone number in the email, where “John Harris” told her that her identity had been stolen and her Social Security number was compromised. He transferred her to another number, where she spoke to “Michael Chappel,” who had a “heavy Hindi accent” and said he was an agent with the Federal Trade Commission; “Michael” instructed her to withdraw money from her credit union account and purchase gold bars.

The victim paid $101,220 for gold from a local coin and jewelry store and was told by “Michael” to put the gold in a box with an “FTC ID number” and send him the receipt. She was told that a Treasury Department agent would pick up the gold at a gas station in Orange Lake, and she delivered the gold to the “agent” on May 16.

When the FBI and IRS agents contacted the victim, she was again being scammed by the same people and had been told that she needed to pay over $400,000 in gold to protect her money and get a new Social Security number.

The agents and the GPD detective helped the victim send photos of $497,229 in gold bars to “Michael,” and “Michael” told the victim to give the gold to a “Treasury agent” in Gainesville.

The pickup was scheduled for noon on June 1 at a bank on SW Archer Road, and while the victim waited in her vehicle for further instructions from “Michael,” multiple undercover FBI and ASO units waited nearby. Two agents in a nearby parking lot noticed a black Kia parked next to them with an Indian male driver who was watching the victim’s vehicle. After some time, the victim was told to go to a gas station near SW Archer Road and SW 122nd Street, and the agents followed the black Kia as it followed the victim’s vehicle to the gas station. At the gas station, the Indian male went inside the store but did not buy anything; he then moved the Kia next to the victim’s vehicle and, still on his phone, he walked past her vehicle toward a food truck but did not order anything.

Meanwhile, the agents were monitoring the victim’s phone conversations with “Michael,” and “Michael” asked the victim why she had two phones; after that, the Indian male walked back to his vehicle, where he was detained.

The Indian male, identified by his Indian passport and California driver’s license as Gurpinder Singh, reportedly said he had recently flown in from California. The vehicle was reportedly rented in Pensacola.

Post Miranda, Singh reportedly said this was his first pickup and then declined to answer any further questions.

Each defendant faces up to 20 year’s imprisonment

All defendants have appeared in federal court for their arraignment before United States Magistrate Judge Midori A. Lowry in Gainesville, Florida. Jury trial is scheduled for December 30, 2026, at 8:30 am before Chief United States District Court Judge Allen C. Winsor in Gainesville, Florida.

If convicted, each defendant faces up to 20 years’ imprisonment on the conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud count and up to 20 years’ imprisonment on the conspiracy to commit money laundering count.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Gainesville Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Adam Hapner.

An indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.

This prosecution ispart of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States. HSTF comprises agents and officers from multiple agencies with the prosecution being led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

The post DHS Task Force investigation leads to multi-defendant indictment for gold bar scheme to defraud elderly victims appeared first on Alachua Chronicle.