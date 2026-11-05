Local students earn perfect scores on state tests

Press release from Alachua County Public Schools

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Public Schools students earned 189 perfect scores on state tests administered in 2026, according to results released by the Florida Department of Education.

Fourteen ACPS students earned perfect scores on multiple tests, up from 11 in 2025. One local student earned perfect scores on four different state assessments.

Jerry Fenn, who took the tests while an eighth-grader in Lincoln Middle School’s Lyceum Center for Advanced Studies, had perfect scores on the state’s algebra, civics, language arts, and science exams. Fenn currently attends Buchholz High School.

Amir Buck, who took the tests as a fifth-grader at Alachua Elementary School, earned three perfect scores in language arts, math, and science. Buck is now attending Mebane Middle School.

Students earning perfect scores in 2026 represented elementary, middle, and high schools across the district, including Alachua, Archer, Chiles, Foster, Glen Springs, Hidden Oak, Idylwild, Littlewood, Meadowbrook, Parker, Talbot, Wiles, and Williams Elementary Schools; Bishop, Ft. Clarke, Lincoln, Oak View, and Westwood Middle Schools; High Springs Community School (K-8); Hawthorne Middle High School; and Buchholz, Eastside, Gainesville, Newberry, and Santa Fe High Schools.

Former Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas sent letters to each of the students congratulating them on their success. “I am very proud of your accomplishment,” he wrote. “Your exceptional achievement is an example to others of the success that can be attained through working hard and caring about your education.”

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