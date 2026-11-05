Gainesville man pleads guilty to federal dogfighting conspiracy charge

Press release from the U.S. Attorney, Northern District of Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Terry Lajace Lee, 43, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of Conspiracy to Violate the Animal Welfare Act. The plea was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said, “This case was built upon the outstanding collaborative work of our state and federal law enforcement partners, each of which is committed to putting an end to animal fighting ventures like this one. These crimes are heinous, cruel, and depraved, and deserve severe punishment and condemnation.”

Court documents reflect that the defendant conspired with others to possess, sell, and receive dogs for purposes of having the dogs participate in animal fighting ventures. For instance, on May 23, 2024, the defendant used a social media platform to send a video of two dogs fighting to another individual. The defendant attempted to sell one of the dogs in that video on behalf of a co-defendant. On September 30, 2024, the defendant posted an advertisement for the sale of another dog, stating that the dog was a “1xw,” which stands for one-time winner. Further, on or before June 6, 2024, the defendant attended a dog fight that occurred inside a property under the control of another co-defendant. One of the dogs, which the defendant sponsored and forced to participate in the June 2024 fight, was later recovered on his property.

Lee faces a maximum of five years’ imprisonment and up to three years of supervised release.

The case was jointly investigated by the United States Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General, the Gainesville Police Department, Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, and Alachua County Animal Resources. Assistant United States Attorney Adam Hapner is prosecuting the case.

Lee’s sentencing is scheduled for January 26, 2027, at 1:30 p.m., at the United States Courthouse in Gainesville before United States Chief District Judge Allen C. Winsor.

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