Gainesville Dance Academy presents ‘Christmas in Ireland’ on December 11

Press release from Gainesville Dance Academy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – CHRISTMAS IN IRELAND is a wholesome, highly entertaining night of authentic Irish arts and Christmas cheer! This year’s production is Friday, December 11, at 7 p.m. at the Historic Thomas Center.

Tickets are $10 at the door.

CHRISTMAS IN IRELAND is proud to be Gainesville’s most unique holiday dance production. The Irish dancers of Gainesville Dance Academy perform exciting, authentic Irish dances for all ages. Music is all familiar traditional carols in Irish arrangements. We have an exceptional Irish fiddler, Andre Cox, as well as carolers, in period costume, from Singers of Reformation.

Audiences love the rousing percussive Irish dancing, just like Riverdance, and CHRISTMAS IN IRELAND delivers this straight to Gainesville – no need to travel to a larger city for a holiday Irish-dance show! Academy dancers have performed with Riverdance itself, and at major performing arts halls from Jacksonville to Sarasota to Orlando. Academy dancers have shared the stage with the world’s top Celtic recording artists, like Grammy- and Oscar-winning The High Kings, Gaelic Storm (of Titanic film fame!), Cherish the Ladies, and more. Academy dancers also compete and win top places all over our nation!

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