Alachua schools in lockdown as APD seeks armed suspect

Staff report

ALACHUA, Fla. – Schools in Alachua have been placed on lockdown as a precaution as Alachua Police Department seeks a possibly armed suspect who was involved in a shooting near Sherwood Oaks and Irby Elementary School. The schools are NOT involved in the incident.

Update at 1 p.m.: Irby Elementary remains on lockdown. If the situation is not resolved before the end of the school day, the school will conduct a controlled release of students at the usual dismissal time. One person has been detained, but officers are searching for a second individual. Mebane has been released from lockdown.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 20–24 years old, 6’0″–6’3″ tall, last seen wearing green clothing.

Expect a heavy law enforcement presence in the area. If seen, DO NOT APPROACH. Call 911 immediately.























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