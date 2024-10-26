Workshop offering ‘Hope for the Holidays’ for the bereaved to be held November 8

Press release from Community Hospice & Palliative Care

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Community Hospice & Palliative Care is offering Hope for the Holidays, a workshop that will help attendees learn ways to cope with grief during the holiday season, determine what is right for them and their families, and refocus energy on positive activities that honor and remember their loved ones. Attendees will leave with a renewed sense of hope for the upcoming season.

Hope for the Holidays is open to the public. There is no charge to attend, but attendees should RSVP by calling 904.407.7001/toll free 800.274.6614 Ext. 7001.

Alachua County

Friday, November 8, 2024, Noon – 1 p.m.

Community Hospice & Palliative Care of Alachua County

3870 NW 83rd Street

Gainesville, FL 32606



