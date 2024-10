Staff report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gregory Joseph Starr, 21, was arrested last night and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after a witness reported that Starr was brandishing a gun every time he made a jump on his skateboard at Possum Creek Park.

At about 11:58 p.m. on October 25, a Gainesville Police Department officer responded to the park, where the caller said he did not feel safe because Starr kept brandishing his gun while on his skateboard.

The officer detained Starr and reportedly found a loaded pistol in his waistband.

Post Miranda, Starr reportedly declined to say anything.

Starr’s Alachua County offenses are all traffic offenses, but he has three felony convictions in Marion County and an active warrant out of Marion County.

Judge Susan Miller-Jones set bail at $50,000.

Articles about arrests are based on reports from law enforcement agencies. The charges listed are taken from the arrest report and/or court records and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The post Man arrested for displaying gun while skateboarding at Possum Creek Park appeared first on Alachua Chronicle .