GRU lobby reopens

Press release from Gainesville Regional Utilities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – GRU re-opened its lobby and drive-thru this morning after minimal local impacts from Hurricane Milton. We will remain open for normal business hours. On Thursdays, the GRU lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the drive-thru is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. GRU’s phone lines are also open until 6 p.m.

