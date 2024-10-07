Open in App
    Frazer School student ties for first place at MIT Math Prize for Girls

    By Jennifer Cabrera,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZhC5_0vxsblv900
    Frazer School competitors at MIT Math Prize for Girls

    Staff report

    GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On October 6, Katie He, a student at the Frazer School, tied for first place at the MIT Math Prize for Girls.

    According to Dr. Ravi Boppana, the director of the competition, there were 280 girls from across the U.S. and Canada who qualified for the competition and chose to compete. Student must score very high on the American Mathematics Competition test to be invited, and a total of 13 girls from Florida competed, three of whom are students at the Frazer School – Katie He, Eileen Lai, and Sophia Rong.

    The competitors had 2.5 hours to solve 20 very difficult problems. Katie ended up in a six-way tie for first place, and those six girls split the $90,000 prize money from first through 6th place, so each winner took home $15,000.

    The post Frazer School student ties for first place at MIT Math Prize for Girls appeared first on Alachua Chronicle .

