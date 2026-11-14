Alabaster’s retail scene is busy right now, with national brands and local spots hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Palm Beach Tan Location: Alabaster, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), flexible spending, free tanning, product discounts, training & development

Lead the team at a busy tanning salon, grow sales, and keep customers happy. This is a good fit if you have retail/customer service + 1 year of supervisor experience and want a path into management.

Employer: America’s Thrift Stores

Location: Alabaster, AL

Type: Not listed (offers flexible part-time and weekday day shifts)

Not listed (offers and weekday day shifts) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Employee discount, growth opportunities, flexible hours

Work at outdoor donation sites, greet donors, and help unload and organize items. Great if you like staying active, working outside, and want a job that supports local charities and reduces waste.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #423

Location: 630 Colonial Promenade Pkwy, Alabaster, AL 35007

Type: Full-time, Part-time

Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour (plus possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives)

(plus possible and performance incentives) Benefits: Health (medical, dental, vision), 401(k), stock purchase, company-paid life insurance, PTO/PPTO, parental leave, disability, store discounts, Walmart-paid education (Live Better U)

Help customers in the fashion area, keep clothing stocked and organized, and support a busy store. Solid choice if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and paid education options.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many employers have multiple openings and shifts once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.