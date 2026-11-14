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Alabaster
📢 Local artists: apply to exhibit at Alabaster Library by 4/30/27
12 days ago
📢 Show your art at Alabaster Library – apply by April 30, 2027
The Albert L. Scott Library in Alabaster is looking for local artists to display their work through its Art Exhibition Program.
Who can apply
- Artists of all ages (under 18 need parent/guardian permission)
- Work must be original, human-created, and suitable for public display
- No nudity, sexual imagery, or degrading content
- Religious and political art is allowed if it follows these rules
Where your art may be shown Your 2D art (paintings, drawings, mixed media) could be displayed on walls in the Abbott Conference Room, Scott Conference Room, Teen Alcove, Fiction Seating Area, or Friends Corner in the Lobby.
How it works
- Submit an online application and release agreement (up to 3 pieces, but only 1 may be chosen)
- The library’s art curation team selects and places the work
- Artists must transport their art to and from the library
- The library will hang and label the pieces
- Artists are encouraged to attend their opening and may join an optional auction at the end
Submission deadline: April 30, 2027.
More Info: Art Exhibition Program | Alabaster, AL
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