AUBURN, Alabama – The Auburn Police Department arrested 68-year-old Frederick Perry Holton Jr. of Phenix City on November 13 and charged him with first-degree theft of property. Police said the charge stems from funds stolen from a business in the 900 block of Indian Pines Drive.

Investigators determined that Holton worked for the business when the theft happened, according to the department.

Auburn officers arrested Holton on November 13, 2026, and booked him on the theft charge. He remains in the Lee County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

What police have not said

The department’s announcement did not give the amount of money taken. It also did not name the business, say how long the investigation lasted or describe how the funds went missing.

The release did not say whether Holton has an attorney or when he is due in court. Those details may come out as the case moves through the Lee County court system.

Holton’s arrest is an accusation, not a finding of guilt. Police noted that all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Readers with information about the case can contact the Auburn Police Department. The department’s announcement did not list a phone number or tip line.