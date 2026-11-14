DOTHAN, Alabama – Dothan police listed nine people in their November 12 booking roundup, including men charged with first-degree assault, possession of child pornography and shooting into an occupied building. The Dothan Police Department posted the list Friday morning.

The department did not release arrest details, locations or times for any of the cases. Each entry gave only a name and the charge or charges. The post carried the reminder: “All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Violent and serious charges

Police listed

Jason Darnello Whigan on a first-degree assault charge. Kevin John Long faces a charge of possession of child pornography.

Sincere Mykel Pope was listed with two counts of shooting into an occupied building. Silas George King was listed on a third-degree domestic violence charge.

Drug and trespass charges

Four people face drug-related charges:

Annie Michelle Enfinger: second-degree possession of marijuana

David Benjiman: possession of drug paraphernalia

Jaronnie Jerrod Albury: second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

Terrence Decarlos Hunter: second-degree possession of marijuana

James Ryan Mullins was listed on a third-degree criminal trespass charge.

The charges are accusations. The court will decide each case, and the source did not say whether any of the nine have attorneys or court dates.

For a similar earlier roundup, see Dothan police reports 11 arrests including shooting and child pornography charges. More booking coverage is on the site’s mugshots page.