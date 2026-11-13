MOBILE, Alabama – The Mobile Police Department arrested three adults and two juveniles Thursday, November 12, in connection with a July 22 shooting on Rickarby Street, police said.

Top to bottom: D. Franklin, A. Porter, M. Tolbert

Police identified the adults as 18-year-old Dantarious Tremaine Franklin, 18-year-old Alex Ray Porter Jr and 18-year-old Markil De’Shun Vaughn Tolbert. They will go to Metro Jail. Police said the two juveniles will be charged as adults. Police did not release their names.

Charges in the Rickarby Street case

According to the department, all five face the same charges:

Attempt murder

Shooting into an occupied vehicle

Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle (two counts)

Shooting into an occupied dwelling

The shooting happened on Wednesday, July 22. A home and an innocent female victim were struck by the gunfire on that night. According MPD, the victim continues to recover. “We wish her strength and comfort following this cowardly act of violence,” said the department in a statement.

Police Chief William Jackson said detectives worked an extensive investigation that let officers identify and find the people involved. The arrests came nearly four months later.

The charges are accusations. The five have not been convicted of any crime.

Readers can find more on arrests across the state in our coverage.