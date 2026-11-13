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Dothan Police Report 11 Arrests Including Shooting and Child Pornography Charges
By admin,9 days ago
DOTHAN, Alabama – Dothan police listed 11 people arrested between November 10 and November 11, with charges that include shooting into occupied buildings, possession of child pornography, domestic violence and assault, according to the Dothan Police Department’s daily mugshots release.
The department’s post, published Thursday, November 12, notes that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The release lists names and charges only. It gives no details on where or when the arrests happened.
Shooting charges
Keyshauni Marie Le’toyee Conley and Trameya Ashuni Tarver each face charges of shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building.
Sincere Mykel Pope is charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.
Domestic violence and assault
Miracle Faith Mathis is charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence.
Jamarkise Krashawn Walker faces two counts of third-degree domestic violence and a second-degree assault charge.
Child pornography charge
Kevin John Long is charged with possession of child pornography.
Drug and other charges
- Jacquelynn Quinette Hutto: possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing government operations
- Christy Woodrow Oates: possession of a controlled substance
- Donnell Lamont Perry: possession of marijuana, second degree
- Loukisha Dionis Sherman: possession of marijuana, second degree
- Shantagal Iman Walker: disorderly conduct
An arrest is not a finding of guilt. Each person named is entitled to a defense in court.