DOTHAN, Alabama – Dothan police listed 11 people arrested between November 10 and November 11, with charges that include shooting into occupied buildings, possession of child pornography, domestic violence and assault, according to the Dothan Police Department’s daily mugshots release.

The department’s post, published Thursday, November 12, notes that all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The release lists names and charges only. It gives no details on where or when the arrests happened.

Shooting charges

Keyshauni Marie Le’toyee Conley and Trameya Ashuni Tarver each face charges of shooting into an occupied building and shooting into an unoccupied building.

Sincere Mykel Pope is charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude.

Domestic violence and assault

Miracle Faith Mathis is charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence.

Jamarkise Krashawn Walker faces two counts of third-degree domestic violence and a second-degree assault charge.

Child pornography charge

Kevin John Long is charged with possession of child pornography.

Drug and other charges

Jacquelynn Quinette Hutto: possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing government operations

Christy Woodrow Oates: possession of a controlled substance

Donnell Lamont Perry: possession of marijuana, second degree

Loukisha Dionis Sherman: possession of marijuana, second degree

Shantagal Iman Walker: disorderly conduct

An arrest is not a finding of guilt. Each person named is entitled to a defense in court.