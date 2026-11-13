DOTHAN, Alabama – Dothan police arrested 25-year-old Kevin John Long of Dothan on November 12 and charged him with 20 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, the Dothan Police Department said.

Long is being held without bond at the Houston County Jail. Police said more charges are possible once investigators examine his media devices.

Cybertip started the investigation

The case began with a cybertip sent to Dothan police by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to the center, a person in the Dothan area shared and possessed child sexual abuse material through the messaging application Discord.

Investigators immediately sent court orders to get the information they needed to locate the device. Police said they identified Long as the person who accessed the material at the dates and times described in the tip.

Search warrant on Oak Drive

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1500 block of Oak Drive. Police arrested Long during the search and seized media devices for forensic examination.

Chief William E. Benny signed the department’s announcement. Police did not say how many devices they seized or when the forensic examination would finish.

A charge is an accusation, and Long is presumed innocent unless a court finds him guilty.

Find more local crime coverage in Dothan news.