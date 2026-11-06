ALEA Honors Eight Officers for Life-Saving Acts, Montgomery Shooting

MONTGOMERY, Alabama – Eight law enforcement officers received recognition Wednesday at the ALEA awards ceremony for actions that included returning fire after being shot, reversing an overdose, performing CPR and helping a choking man. Secretary Hal Taylor of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency presented the honors on November 4.

The recipients came from several ALEA divisions and the FBI’s Mobile Office. Their cases ranged from a February shooting in Montgomery to medical emergencies in Walker County, Decatur and at a GOP dinner.

Purple Heart for SWAT agent wounded in Montgomery

On February 11, an ALEA Special Weapons and Tactics Team agent suffered serious gunshot wounds during an enforcement operation in Montgomery. The shooting happened at about 5:51 p.m. in the 4000 block of Longleaf Drive. ALEA SWAT and officers from the Metro Area Crime Suppression (MACS) Unit were working an enforcement detail at the time.

Gunfire struck the agent multiple times. ALEA said he kept his composure, cleared a weapons malfunction and returned fire while other agents engaged the suspect. MACS officers gave critical first aid and helped take him to a local hospital. The agent received the Purple Heart.

Two other Special Agents assigned to the MACS Unit received Meritorious Service Awards for helping coordinate the emergency transport. One of them, ALEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Paul Hayes, directed the emergency convoy through heavy city traffic so the wounded agent reached the hospital quickly.

An FBI Special Agent from the Montgomery Resident Agency also received a Meritorious Service Award for helping ALEA’s SWAT and MACS teams during the detail. FBI Mobile Special Agent in Charge Christopher Flowers attended the ceremony and accepted the award for that agent.

Troopers revive man at Walker County checkpoint

Troopers William Norris and Leland Hanford of ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division received Life-Saving Awards for an August 14 incident at a driver’s license checkpoint in Walker County. The troopers were dealing with a man who had outstanding felony warrants through the Winston County Sheriff’s Office when he collapsed and stopped responding.

The man’s young daughter stood a few feet away. Believing he might be having an opioid overdose, Norris gave him Narcan. Hanford retrieved more medication and helped with the response. After a second dose, the man regained consciousness before paramedics arrived.

CPR on U.S. 31 in Decatur

Senior Trooper Nate Brown, also with the Highway Patrol Division, received a Life-Saving Award for a June 29 incident in Decatur. While helping a motorist along U.S. 31, Brown found a man with no detectable pulse who did not respond.

Brown moved the man away from traffic, called for emergency medical services and started CPR. An off-duty FBI Special Agent stopped and kept up CPR until emergency personnel arrived. According to ALEA, EMS personnel credited Brown’s quick assessment and immediate action with giving the man a chance at survival.

Choking emergency at GOP dinner

Trooper Kristy Wallace of the Protective Services Division received a Life-Saving Award for her response at the annual GOP Dinner on July 31. She was working security when a guest began choking, lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

Wallace gave back blows and tried other maneuvers to clear his airway. The obstruction eventually cleared and he started breathing again. She stayed with him until he was fully conscious and breathing normally.

Taylor’s remarks

“Every day, our Troopers and Special Agents leave their families knowing there is inherent risk that comes with wearing the badge, but they answer that call to serve anyway,” Taylor said. “These incidents remind us that law enforcement is about much more than simply enforcing the law. It is about protecting lives, serving others and having the courage to act when someone needs help the most. Whether facing gunfire, performing CPR or responding to a medical emergency, these individuals demonstrated the very best of our profession. We are incredibly proud of their actions and grateful for their service.”