Fourth Suspect Arrested in Deadly Birmingham Robbery That Killed 21-Year-Old Thompson High School Graduate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 19-year-old woman who was wounded during an October shooting in Birmingham has become the fourth suspect charged in connection with the robbery-related killing of a 21-year-old man in the Ensley neighborhood.

The Birmingham Police Department’s Violent Crime Apprehension Team (VCAT) arrested Breona Nicole Marshall, 19, of Theodore, Alabama, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. She faces a felony murder charge in the death of Jaxon Trew Bearden, 21, of Alabaster.

Victim: Jaxon Bearden

The fatal shooting occurred Saturday, October 24, in the 2400 block of Avenue B.

According to investigators, the incident involved a robbery that turned deadly.

Birmingham police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter gunfire detection alert. When officers arrived, they found Bearden suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported him to a hospital, where he died.

Marshall was also injured during the shooting and was transported by private vehicle to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Four Suspects Arrested in Connection With Bearden’s Death

Police made the first two arrests within 30 minutes of the shooting.

Officers located and arrested Darius Ramone McConis, 18, of Birmingham, and JaMaries Antonio Robinson, 20, of Mobile.

McConis was charged with capital murder and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

Robinson was charged with capital murder during a robbery, along with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

As the investigation continued, Birmingham police arrested a third suspect, Cavalli Jackson, 18, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, on October 30. Jackson was charged with capital murder.

Marshall was taken into custody without incident on November 3, following her treatment for injuries sustained during the shooting.

Unlike the three other suspects, who face capital murder charges, Marshall was charged with felony murder.

She is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail.

The charges indicate that investigators believe the killing occurred during a robbery, although the specific actions attributed to each suspect have not been fully established in court.

Victim Was a Thompson High School Graduate

According to his obituary, Bearden graduated from Thompson High School in Alabaster and worked as a truck driver.

He was 21 years old when he was killed.

What Is the Difference Between Murder and Capital Murder in Alabama?

Under Alabama law, murder and capital murder are separate offenses with significantly different potential penalties.

Murder, under Alabama Code § 13A-6-2, includes intentional killings, certain deaths caused by conduct showing extreme indifference to human life, and deaths occurring during the commission or attempted commission of specified felonies.

Felony murder generally does not require prosecutors to prove that a defendant specifically intended to kill someone. Instead, the charge can apply when a death occurs during certain dangerous felony offenses, including robbery.

Murder is a Class A felony in Alabama, generally punishable by 10 to 99 years or life imprisonment, with parole eligibility depending on the circumstances.

Capital murder, under Alabama Code § 13A-5-40, involves an intentional killing committed under certain circumstances defined by state law, including murder during a robbery.

A capital murder conviction can result in life imprisonment without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, subject to applicable legal requirements.

In Bearden’s case, Robinson’s capital murder charge specifically identifies a robbery as the underlying offense. McConis and Jackson also face capital murder charges, while Marshall faces felony murder.