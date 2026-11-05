Birmingham Man Charged With Murder in Midtown Killing of 43-Year-Old Brian Keith Lowe Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 37-year-old Birmingham man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a homicide that occurred Sunday, November 1, 2026, in the city’s Midtown area.

The Birmingham Police Department identified the suspect as Simeon Wallace, 37, of Birmingham. He is accused in the death of Brian Keith Lowe Jr., 43, whose identity was confirmed by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The homicide occurred in the 1900 block of Second Avenue South.

Following an investigation, Birmingham police took Wallace into custody Monday, November 2, without incident.

Wallace was charged with murder and an additional felony charge of failure to appear.

Police said Wallace will be transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he will be held without bond.