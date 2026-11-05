17-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Halloween Night Shooting in Birmingham Leaves One Dead, Eight Injured

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder and possession of a machine gun conversion device following a Halloween night shooting in Birmingham that left one person dead and eight others injured.

The Birmingham Police Department announced the charges in connection with the October 31, 2026, shooting that killed Dre’ Shawn Thomas.

Shortly after 7:50 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 400 block of Graymont Avenue. A second shooting was reported near the intersection of Third Street West and Graymont Avenue.

Officers responding to both locations found multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police secured the scenes while Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service personnel provided emergency medical assistance. Several victims were transported to UAB Hospital for treatment.

In all, nine people were struck by gunfire during the incidents.

Thomas died from his injuries. One other victim remains in critical condition, while seven additional victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are listed in stable condition.

Police said the eight injured victims range in age from 19 to 30.

Teen Arrested While Attempting to Flee, Police Say

Shortly after the gunfire erupted, Birmingham police apprehended a 17-year-old male in an alley in the 400 block of Fourth Court West.

Investigators said the teenager was attempting to flee the area when officers took him into custody.

He was initially placed on a 48-hour felony hold while investigators pursued formal charges.

The Birmingham Police Department subsequently announced that the juvenile had been charged with murder in Thomas’ death and possession of a machine gun conversion device.

Police also recovered multiple firearms from the shooting scenes.

The teenager is expected to be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, where he will be held without bond.

The Birmingham Police Department continues investigating the shootings.