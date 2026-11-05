Dothan Police Post Six Arrests, Including Two Firearm Charges

DOTHAN, Alabama – Dothan police listed six people in their November 4 booking roundup, including two people charged with being a person forbidden to possess a firearm. The department posted the list Wednesday morning. It did not say when the arrests happened.

The department’s notice carried a reminder: “All persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.” Charges are accusations, not findings of guilt.

Firearm charges

Regina Holly Bruner faces a charge of certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

John Allen Grooms Jr. faces the same firearm charge. He is also charged with attempting to elude.

Assault, drug and property charges

Joshua Jaquan Beaty is charged with assault with bodily fluids. Other assault cases are collected on our topic page.

Willie Kadrius Carroll and Randy Griffin each face a charge of second-degree possession of marijuana.

Tashira Lakya Fisher is charged with second-degree criminal mischief.

What the department did not say

The post lists names and charges only. It gives no ages, arrest locations, bond amounts or circumstances behind any of the cases.

Dothan police post these lists regularly. You can find more in our mugshots coverage.