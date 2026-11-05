Mobile Police Officer-Involved Shooting on Schimpfs Lane Ends With Suspect Dead

A man wanted on felony warrants died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon after he pulled a gun during a traffic stop in the 4600 block of Schimpfs Lane in Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Officers tried to stop the man’s vehicle at about 3:10 p.m. on November 4. Police said the driver was wanted on active felony warrants for a SORNA violation and for probation revocation tied to displaying obscene matter to a minor. Police also said he was wanted in connection with other recent violent crimes.

Shots fired during the stop

Police said the man got out of the vehicle during the stop and produced a firearm. He and at least two officers fired shots, according to the department.

The man then shot himself, police said.

The department did not say whether any officers or bystanders were hurt. It did not say how many shots were fired or which officers took part.

Investigation continues

Police will not release the man’s name at this time. The department called the case an active investigation and said no further information is available.

Check back for updates as Mobile police release more details.