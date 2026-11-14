📅 Christmas Tree Lighting in Collinsville

The Town of Collinsville is hosting a Christmas Tree Lighting on November 26 at 5:00 pm.

If you’re looking for a simple way to kick off the holiday season close to home, you can head to the town’s tree lighting and watch the lights come on together with neighbors.

You can also use the Add to calendar options on the event page (Google Calendar, iCalendar, Outlook) so you don’t forget the date and time.