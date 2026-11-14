A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of central Alabama with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29°F expected. The first warning lasts until 8:00 AM CST Saturday, 2026-11-14, and the second runs from 12:00 AM to 8:00 AM CST Sunday, 2026-11-15. Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other sensitive plants and can damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Russell County Alabama Emergency Management Agency / Homeland Security