A Freeze Warning is in effect for all of central Alabama with sub-freezing temps as low as 28°F expected. The first warning runs from 12:00 AM to 8:00 AM CST on Saturday, November 14, 2026, and the second from 12:00 AM to 8:00 AM CST on Sunday, November 15, 2026. Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other sensitive plants and can damage outdoor pipes that are not protected.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Russell County Alabama Emergency Management Agency / Homeland Security