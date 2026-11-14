📅 Christmas Tour of Homes – Tickets $15

Take a festive walk through beautifully decorated homes on the Christmas Tour of Homes.

Date: December 13

Time: 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm

Tickets: $15 per person

More info / tickets: Visit the Event Website listed for this tour

If you enjoy holiday decorations and local homes, this is a nice afternoon outing to add to your December plans.