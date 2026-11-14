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📅 Christmas Tour of Homes on December 13 – $15 tickets
12 days ago
📅 Christmas Tour of Homes – Tickets $15
Take a festive walk through beautifully decorated homes on the Christmas Tour of Homes.
- Date: December 13
- Time: 1:00 pm – 4:30 pm
- Tickets: $15 per person
- More info / tickets: Visit the Event Website listed for this tour
If you enjoy holiday decorations and local homes, this is a nice afternoon outing to add to your December plans.
More Info: Christmas Tour of Homes -
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