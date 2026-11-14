⚠️ Alabama oyster season ends November 18 at 2 p.m.

If you harvest oysters in Alabama’s public waters, the 2026 season is about to close.

All public water bottoms in Alabama will close to oyster harvest at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. After that time, no oysters may be taken from public reefs.

The 2026 season:

Opened November 2, 2026

Lasts 12 days (much shorter than 2024 and 2025)

(much shorter than 2024 and 2025) Expected harvest is under 400 sacks (down from 25,000 in 2024 and 5,000 in 2025)

The Marine Resources Division says the closure is needed to protect the remaining spawning oysters and help rebuild reefs, especially in Heron Bay, Cedar Point West, and Cedar Point East, where legal-size oysters are very low.

Oyster numbers have dropped due to poor water conditions (salinity swings and low oxygen). State agencies and researchers are working on long‑term reef restoration in Mobile Bay and Mississippi Sound, funded by a $10 million NRDA grant.