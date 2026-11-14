⚠️ Alabama’s 2026 red snapper season ends Nov. 16

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will close the 2026 private angler red snapper season at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2026.

After that time, private anglers (including those fishing from non-chartered boats, the shore, piers, and state-licensed charter boats without a federal reef fish permit) may no longer harvest red snapper in Alabama waters.

The closure is meant to keep the 2026 private angler harvest at or below the federal allocation of 664,552 pounds. The 2027 allocation is expected to stay at 664,552 pounds, unless 2026 harvest estimates go over that number.

The federally permitted for-hire charter vessel red snapper season already closed on October 26, 2026, and NOAA Fisheries has not announced a reopening date.

MRD will announce 2027 red snapper season dates in the spring. You can view 2024–2026 harvest data at www.outdooralabama.com/2025-red-snapper-landings-summary and learn more about ADCNR at www.outdooralabama.com.