Trucking is busy across Alabama right now, and Alus drivers are in a good spot. If you’ve got your CDL‑A and like OTR miles, these runs can bring in strong weekly pay.

Employer: ACG Freight Inc.

ACG Freight Inc. Location: Alus, AL (OTR across US)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $2,400–$4,000 per week, sign-on bonus $2,000 (paid over 10 weeks)

Run reefer, flatbed, stepdeck, or RGN with newer Volvo trucks, steady freight, and weekly pay. You’ll get 24/7 dispatch/roadside support, paid flight to orientation, plus referral and seasonal bonuses. Requires CDL-A, 1+ year recent OTR, and a clean driving record.

Employer: Eagle Express Inc

Eagle Express Inc Location: Alus, AL (OTR flatbed)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $0.65 CPM on all miles (loaded & empty) + $80/day tax-free per diem

Family-owned flatbed carrier offering 2,200–3,500 miles/week, weekly pay, $200 minimum short-run pay, $200 layover pay, and paid 1-day orientation. Travel and lodging to orientation are covered, and you get paid vacation after 1 year. Needs CDL-A, 2+ years OTR, and 6+ months flatbed.

Employer: Eagle Express Inc

Eagle Express Inc Location: Alus, AL (OTR flatbed/Conestoga)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $0.65 CPM on all miles + $80/day tax-free per diem

Haul with modern Freightliner Cascadias and Conestoga trailers, with 2,200–3,200 miles/week, weekly W-2 pay, $200 layover pay, $250 short-run pay, clean DOT inspection bonuses, and a rider program (18+). PTO starts at 1 week after 1 year, then 2 weeks after 2 years.

If one of these fits your experience, don’t wait—click through, skim the details, and get your application in while the lanes are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.