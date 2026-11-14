📢 Assisted living options and help finding care near Lafayette & Denver

If you’re starting to look at assisted living in Lafayette, Golden, or the Denver metro area, this guide shares concrete local options and next steps.

Waneka Park Assisted Living – Lafayette

Address: 225 Waneka Parkway, Lafayette, CO

Staff are on-site 24/7 with nurse availability. Services include help with bathing, dressing, medications, 24‑hour wellness monitoring, personal care plans, 3 meals daily, activities, transportation, and a beauty/barber shop, plus an enclosed courtyard.

To learn more or schedule a visit, call (303) 666-0691 or visit wanekapark.com.

Golden Lodge Assisted Living & Memory Care – Golden

Address: 1111 Newstar Way, Golden, CO 80403

Locally owned community offering assisted living, memory care, and respite stays, with private suites, 3 chef‑prepared meals daily, housekeeping, transportation, activities, and 24‑hour staffing.

For current pricing and tours, call 720-605-2111 or visit goldenlodgeassisted.com.

Free placement help – Denver metro

Stacy’s Helping Hand is a Denver-based senior living placement service that helps families compare independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing. They start with an in‑person assessment, help pick and tour communities, and offer 3 months of support after move‑in.

For a free initial consultation, call (720) 248-7758 or visit stacyshelpinghand.com.

Before calling, jot down daily care needs, budget, preferred locations, and what matters most to your loved one (privacy, pets, social life, etc.).