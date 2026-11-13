📢 Regional economic and education updates across Appalachia

This Nov. 12, 2026 “In The Region” update from the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments highlights recent Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) work:

Since January 2023 , ARC’s ARISE initiative has invested $188.6 million in 69 projects across all 13 Appalachian states , helping create 570+ jobs and retain 14,400+ jobs. A third‑year evaluation report is now available.

, ARC’s initiative has invested in across all , helping create and retain jobs. A third‑year evaluation report is now available. ARC Federal Co‑Chair Gayle Manchin is speaking about ARISE’s impact at the Southeast Tennessee Development District Regional Summit on November 13 in Chattanooga .

is speaking about ARISE’s impact at the on . In Eastern Kentucky , local leaders toured the ARC‑funded Paintsville High School STEAM Academy , now under construction, which will expand career paths in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math .

, local leaders toured the ARC‑funded , now under construction, which will expand career paths in . In Appalachian Tennessee, Roane State Community College will use nearly $950,000 in ARC POWER funds to grow the nuclear energy workforce pipeline and help fill current job gaps.

These projects show how federal ARC dollars are being used for jobs, education, and workforce development across the Appalachian region, including areas similar to Northwest Alabama.