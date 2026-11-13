📢 Memory care option in Golden for loved ones with dementia

If someone you love is living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia and home care is becoming unsafe or exhausting, Golden Lodge Assisted Living and Memory Care may be an option to explore.

Located at 1111 Newstar Way, Golden, CO 80403, Golden Lodge is a locally owned senior community with a separate, single‑story secured memory care building offering about 36 studio apartments and a secured courtyard for safe outdoor time.

Services listed include:

Help with bathing, dressing, medications, diabetic and incontinence care

Doctor visits on site

Mind‑stimulating activities , spiritual and emotional support

, spiritual and emotional support Three chef‑prepared meals daily plus healthy snacks, with dietary options like low sodium

plus healthy snacks, with like low sodium Respite stays by the day, week, or month

Families are encouraged to: