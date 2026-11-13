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Golden
📢 Memory care and respite option at Golden Lodge in Golden, CO
11 days ago
📢 Memory care option in Golden for loved ones with dementia
If someone you love is living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia and home care is becoming unsafe or exhausting, Golden Lodge Assisted Living and Memory Care may be an option to explore.
Located at 1111 Newstar Way, Golden, CO 80403, Golden Lodge is a locally owned senior community with a separate, single‑story secured memory care building offering about 36 studio apartments and a secured courtyard for safe outdoor time.
Services listed include:
- Help with bathing, dressing, medications, diabetic and incontinence care
- Doctor visits on site
- Mind‑stimulating activities, spiritual and emotional support
- Three chef‑prepared meals daily plus healthy snacks, with dietary options like low sodium
- Respite stays by the day, week, or month
Families are encouraged to:
- Talk with the doctor about diagnosis and care needs
- Gather medical and legal documents and set a budget
- Call Golden Lodge at 720-605-2111 to ask about availability, suite options, and pricing
- Tour in person and ask how care plans are created and updated
More Info: Memory Care in Golden, CO | Seniors Blue Book
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