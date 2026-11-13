📢 Assisted living option in Golden with memory care and respite

If you’re starting to look at assisted living in Golden, Golden Lodge may be one local option to explore.

Golden Lodge Assisted Living & Memory Care

Address: 1111 Newstar Way, Golden, CO 80403

Phone: 720-605-2111

Website: goldenlodgeassisted.com

What they offer:

Private suites and studio apartments

3 chef-prepared meals daily , plus special diets (like low sodium)

, plus special diets (like low sodium) Housekeeping, laundry, and scheduled transportation

24-hour staff and an emergency response system

and an emergency response system Pet-friendly, with indoor/outdoor common areas and gardening

Help with personal care, medication management , diabetic and incontinence care

, diabetic and incontinence care A separate, single-story memory care building

building Respite stays (short-term daily, weekly, or monthly)

How to get started: