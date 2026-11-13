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Golden
📢 Assisted living, memory care & respite at Golden Lodge in Golden
11 days ago
📢 Assisted living option in Golden with memory care and respite
If you’re starting to look at assisted living in Golden, Golden Lodge may be one local option to explore.
Golden Lodge Assisted Living & Memory Care
- Address: 1111 Newstar Way, Golden, CO 80403
- Phone: 720-605-2111
- Website: goldenlodgeassisted.com
What they offer:
- Private suites and studio apartments
- 3 chef-prepared meals daily, plus special diets (like low sodium)
- Housekeeping, laundry, and scheduled transportation
- 24-hour staff and an emergency response system
- Pet-friendly, with indoor/outdoor common areas and gardening
- Help with personal care, medication management, diabetic and incontinence care
- A separate, single-story memory care building
- Respite stays (short-term daily, weekly, or monthly)
How to get started:
- Talk with your loved one and their doctor about current and future care needs
- Set a budget and gather info on income, savings, and benefits
- Call 720-605-2111 to ask about availability, suite types, pricing, and what’s included
- Schedule a tour (ideally at different times of day) and consider a short respite stay as a trial.
More Info: Assisted Living in Golden, CO | Seniors Blue Book
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