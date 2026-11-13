📢 PRIME Academy wins 18U tennis title at Pelham Racquet Club

PRIME Academy’s 18U Intermediate team won the championship at the 2026 Junior Team Tennis Tournament held at Pelham Racquet Club.

The club also congratulated other division champions:

Whispering Pines Country Club — 12U Beginner

— 12U Beginner VCC Koalas — 12U Intermediate

— 12U Intermediate VCC Wombats — 14U Intermediate

— 14U Intermediate T-Town Ballers — 18U Beginner

The win highlights the players’ hard work and PRIME Academy’s focus on building confident, competitive athletes through coaching, training, and match play.

Families who want to help their junior player grow in tennis can learn more about PRIME Academy training and development options at Pelham Racquet Club by visiting the PRIME Academy webpage.