⚠️ Thanksgiving week city office hours and trash pickup changes

Non-essential City of Orange Beach offices will be closed for Thanksgiving:

Wednesday, Nov. 25 – closing at noon

– closing at Thursday, Nov. 26 – closed all day

– closed all day Friday, Nov. 27 – closed all day

City offices will reopen with regular hours on Monday, Nov. 30.

For trash pickup during the holiday week:

Friday residential routes will be picked up on Saturday instead .

will be picked up on . All other trash routes will run as normal.

If you need to handle any city business, try to do it before noon on Nov. 25 or wait until Nov. 30. Plan your trash cans out a day later if you’re on a Friday route.