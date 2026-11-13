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⚠️ Thanksgiving city office closures and trash pickup changes
9 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving week city office hours and trash pickup changes
Non-essential City of Orange Beach offices will be closed for Thanksgiving:
- Wednesday, Nov. 25 – closing at noon
- Thursday, Nov. 26 – closed all day
- Friday, Nov. 27 – closed all day
City offices will reopen with regular hours on Monday, Nov. 30.
For trash pickup during the holiday week:
- Friday residential routes will be picked up on Saturday instead.
- All other trash routes will run as normal.
If you need to handle any city business, try to do it before noon on Nov. 25 or wait until Nov. 30. Plan your trash cans out a day later if you’re on a Friday route.
More Info: City offices closed for Thanksgiving • Orange Beac...
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