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Education
📢 Southeastern School earns an A on state report card
8 days ago
📢 Southeastern School earns an A on state report card
Southeastern School has earned an A on its State Report Card.
The school credits this success to the hard work and dedication of students, faculty, and families, and says it’s excited to keep building on this momentum and focus on excellence each year.
Great job, Mustangs!
More Info: State Report Card - We Earned An A! | News Details
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