⚠️ Thanksgiving week city office hours and trash pickup

Non-essential City of Orange Beach offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on these days:

Wednesday, Nov. 25 – closing at noon

– closing at Thursday, Nov. 26 – closed all day

– closed all day Friday, Nov. 27 – closed all day

Trash pickup changes:

Friday residential routes will be picked up on Saturday instead.

will be picked up on instead. All other trash routes will run as normal.

Regular city office hours will start back on Monday, Nov. 30.

If you need to handle any city business, try to do it before noon on Nov. 25 or wait until Nov. 30. Put your trash out according to the adjusted schedule if you’re on a Friday route.