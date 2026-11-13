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⚠️ Thanksgiving city office closures and trash pickup changes
9 days ago
⚠️ Thanksgiving week city office hours and trash pickup
Non-essential City of Orange Beach offices will be closed for Thanksgiving on these days:
- Wednesday, Nov. 25 – closing at noon
- Thursday, Nov. 26 – closed all day
- Friday, Nov. 27 – closed all day
Trash pickup changes:
- Friday residential routes will be picked up on Saturday instead.
- All other trash routes will run as normal.
Regular city office hours will start back on Monday, Nov. 30.
If you need to handle any city business, try to do it before noon on Nov. 25 or wait until Nov. 30. Put your trash out according to the adjusted schedule if you’re on a Friday route.
More Info: City offices closed for Thanksgiving • Orange Beac...
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