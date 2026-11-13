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📅 Memory care open house at Highline Place in Littleton
📅 Tour Highline Place Memory Care at This Is Home Open House
You’re invited to an open house at Highline Place Memory Care to see what life is like in their community.
Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
Time: 2:00–4:00 PM
Location: 6767 S Broadway, Littleton, CO 80122
You can meet residents and team members, enjoy treats, learn about daily activities, and hear stories about living at Highline Place. It’s geared to anyone:
- Exploring memory care for a loved one
- Working in healthcare
- Living nearby or just curious about the community
They’d love a headcount, so please RSVP at 303-703-3499 if you can. But if you don’t RSVP, you’re still welcome to drop in.
Learn more about the community at www.highlineplace.com.
More Info: Events - THIS IS HOME — AND WE CAN’T WAIT TO WELCO...
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