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📢 Free virtual CEUs for nurses and social workers
3 days ago
📢 Free online CEUs for nurses and social workers
RAH University – SCALF: The Rules and Regulations is offering free online continuing education units (CEUs).
- Who it’s for: Approved for nurses and social workers
- Format: Virtual (online)
- Cost: Free
- How to join:
- Register and view available classes at RAHCEU.com
- For more information, email [email protected]
If you need CEUs and prefer to learn from home, this is a no-cost way to earn credits and stay current on rules and regulations.
More Info: Events - RAH University-SCALF: The Rules and Regul...
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