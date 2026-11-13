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📢 Free virtual CEUs for nurses and social workers

3 days ago
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📢 Free online CEUs for nurses and social workers

RAH University – SCALF: The Rules and Regulations is offering free online continuing education units (CEUs).

  • Who it’s for: Approved for nurses and social workers
  • Format: Virtual (online)
  • Cost: Free
  • How to join:
    • Register and view available classes at RAHCEU.com
    • For more information, email [email protected]

If you need CEUs and prefer to learn from home, this is a no-cost way to earn credits and stay current on rules and regulations.

More Info: Events - RAH University-SCALF: The Rules and Regul...

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