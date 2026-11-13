📢 Free virtual CEUs for nurses and social workers

📢 Free online CEUs for nurses and social workers

RAH University – SCALF: The Rules and Regulations is offering free online continuing education units (CEUs).

Who it’s for: Approved for nurses and social workers

Approved for Format: Virtual (online)

(online) Cost: Free

Free How to join: Register and view available classes at RAHCEU.com For more information, email [email protected]



If you need CEUs and prefer to learn from home, this is a no-cost way to earn credits and stay current on rules and regulations.