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📅 Nov 13: Safer movement & fall-risk tech for aging adults
📅 Learn About Safer Movement for Aging Adults
Learn how new technology can look at how we walk, move, and keep our balance to spot fall risks and support safer, more confident mobility. You’ll also hear how personalized movement insights can help seniors stay active and age well.
Date: November 13, 2026
Location: YMCA Englewood, 701 Medical Boulevard, Englewood, FL 34223
More info / RSVP: Visit https://www.biomechhealth.com and follow the event details.
This session is geared toward older adults and their caregivers who want to better understand fall risk and mobility. RSVP is requested using the online link.
More Info: Events - SBB University: Helping Aging Adults Move...
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