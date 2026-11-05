Orange Beach Welcome Center gets new name

The Orange Beach Welcome Center has been renamed the Alabama’s Beaches Welcome Center at 23685 Perdido Beach Blvd., Orange Beach. The center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers destination guides and local tips for Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Fort Morgan, and now features a new mural on the north side of the building for visitor photos.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Visit Alabama's Beaches