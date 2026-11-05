Rottweiler at Marshall Co. Shelter Facing Euthanasia Jan. 2

A young male Rottweiler was found on November 3, 2026 tied to a fence post at Fairview Methodist Church on Hustleville Road in Albertville and is now at the Marshall County Animal Shelter, 96 Abbott Road, Albertville, AL 35951. He is 1–2 years old, about 87 pounds, was taken in as a stray on 11/03/26, became available for adoption on 11/10/26, and has a scheduled euthanasia date of 01/02/27 if not adopted or rescued. For more information or to adopt, call 256-582-4744.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marshall County Animal Shelter of Alabama